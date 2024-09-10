Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $596,000 Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,090,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

