Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $459,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

