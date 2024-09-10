Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.