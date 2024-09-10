Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

