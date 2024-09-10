Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,225 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

