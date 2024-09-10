Vantage Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.82 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

