Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

