Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOCT. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2,402.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.