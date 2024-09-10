Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 909,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

