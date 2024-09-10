Venom (VENOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $225.46 million and $1.80 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.085232 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.12545685 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,752,107.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

