Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

