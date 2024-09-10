Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

