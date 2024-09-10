Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 1.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $75.36. 1,367,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,540,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.