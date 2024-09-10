Vestis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of 432% compared to the average volume of 1,926 call options.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 857,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,375. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the first quarter worth $21,712,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,646,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vestis by 1,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 2,290.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,994,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

