Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 3.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 695,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,999,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,333,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 155.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,902 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.