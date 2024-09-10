Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

INTC stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

