Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

