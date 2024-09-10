Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.