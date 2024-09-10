Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
