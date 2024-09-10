Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,873 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

