Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

