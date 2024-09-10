WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.53

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.53 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 33811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

