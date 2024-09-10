Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

