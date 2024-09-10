Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,900.68 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,174.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,921.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,742.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $52.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.