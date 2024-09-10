Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 6.42% of Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVES opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.