Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

