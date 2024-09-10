Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $357.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

