Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.