Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $524.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $528.76.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

