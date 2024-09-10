Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.04 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

