Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

