Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.