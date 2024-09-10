William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Has $284,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,317,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,767 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $285.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.
View Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top Stress-Free Stock Picks to Secure Your Portfolio This Fall
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amazon Stock is a Red Hot Bargain (For Now)
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Disrupts SaaS: Salesforce, Workday Navigate Industry Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.