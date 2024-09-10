William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Sells 370 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

