Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of WGO opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

