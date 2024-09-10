Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $650.00

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 649 ($8.49), with a volume of 64195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($8.36).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 615.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 556.77.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.72), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($27,752.45). In other news, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £1,147.74 ($1,500.90). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.72), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($27,752.45). Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

