World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

World Kinect has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. World Kinect has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

World Kinect Stock Performance

World Kinect stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. World Kinect has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

