Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

