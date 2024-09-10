Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.