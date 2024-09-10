Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.03% from the stock’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

