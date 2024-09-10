Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 295,845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 257,841 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.09.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
