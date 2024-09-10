Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 295,845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 257,841 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yalla Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 36,378.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

See Also

