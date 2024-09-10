Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $55.45 million and $6.94 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00267072 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,918,907,250 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00100518 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $8,151,284.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

