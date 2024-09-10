Zentry Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.94 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Zentry has a total market cap of $93.32 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01623229 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,226,600.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars.

