Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

