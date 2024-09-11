1,155 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

ZTS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

