129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of 129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. Approximately 5,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.37 million during the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

