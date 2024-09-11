14,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Fore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $90.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

