16,884 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.7% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 9.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 8.7 %

UAA stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

