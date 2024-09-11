2,270 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

