355,498 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Arizona PSPRS Trust

Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,276,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

