38,007 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 32,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

