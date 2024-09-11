4,000 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

